849 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $172,415,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $526,561,000 after acquiring an additional 183,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,499 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19,271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded down $11.25 on Monday, hitting $308.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,746. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.72 and a 200-day moving average of $457.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

