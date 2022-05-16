Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,565 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $201,016,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.43. 188,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

