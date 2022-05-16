ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ABC Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ABC Technologies stock traded up C$0.60 on Monday, hitting C$6.19. 20,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The stock has a market cap of C$715.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$5.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

