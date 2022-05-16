Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.92.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 157,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.