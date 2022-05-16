Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

