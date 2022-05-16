Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (JEQ)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.