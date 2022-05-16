ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,568,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

