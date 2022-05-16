ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAVMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($12.95) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.32) to €11.20 ($11.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

