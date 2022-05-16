Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.54 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

