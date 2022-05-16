Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 31,588 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 138,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1,326.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ KE opened at $17.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.46. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.74%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

