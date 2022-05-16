Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 79,499 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.62% of ARC Document Solutions worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARC. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $138.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

