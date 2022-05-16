Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Astronics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 754.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.69. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

