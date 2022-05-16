Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Unifi worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $667,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 5,300 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

