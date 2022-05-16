Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,499 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of ARC Document Solutions worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $3.21 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

ARC Document Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.