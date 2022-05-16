Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 188,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HOV opened at $45.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.44. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.93.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

