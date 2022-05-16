Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransGlobe Energy were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 428,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

TransGlobe Energy ( NASDAQ:TGA Get Rating ) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 30.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransGlobe Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.62) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

