Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 178,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

