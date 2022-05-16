Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP opened at $261.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.09. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

