Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 18,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.32. Acme United has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acme United in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

