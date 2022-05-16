Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 927,200 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,807. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $10.30.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
