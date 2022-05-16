Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 927,200 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,807. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $10.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

