Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,576 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $130,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.35. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

