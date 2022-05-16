Aflac Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Aflac has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 234,220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,760,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

