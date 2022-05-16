AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Shares of AIKI remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Monday. 2,412,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,482. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIKI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

