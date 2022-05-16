Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.89) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.79) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.69) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.37) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock opened at €3.89 ($4.09) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($15.42). The company’s 50-day moving average is €3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.03.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.