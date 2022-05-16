AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

