Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $98.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.74 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.