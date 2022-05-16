Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.72 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $68.79 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00353119 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00064558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,438,237,977 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

