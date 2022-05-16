Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

In other news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 72,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

