Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $156.63 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and approximately $156.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00111247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00313923 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00029831 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,219,685,126 coins and its circulating supply is 6,811,777,350 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

