Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

NYSE BABA opened at $87.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $400,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

