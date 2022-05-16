Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLG. Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
NYSE ALLG opened at $8.17 on Friday. Allego has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $28.44.
About Allego (Get Rating)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
