Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLG. Cowen assumed coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ALLG opened at $8.17 on Friday. Allego has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allego stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Allego ( NYSE:ALLG Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allego (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

