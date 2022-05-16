Alliance Fan Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $191,050.05 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $191,050.05 and $22,388.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00521195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,637.27 or 1.78334908 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

