AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CBH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.