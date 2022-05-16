AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CBH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $11.05.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
