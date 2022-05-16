Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.50

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 34477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.40 ($0.21).
The stock has a market capitalization of £40.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.29.
Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)
