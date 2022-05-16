Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.50

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 34477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.40 ($0.21).

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.29.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

