Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Up 63.5% in April

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

ATHE stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

