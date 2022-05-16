Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 405.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,106 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE MO traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $54.05. 245,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,646,496. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

