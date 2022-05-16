Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 32.14%.

OTCMKTS ALVOF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.25. 29,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alvopetro Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

