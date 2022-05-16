American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1,183.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.22. 1,203,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,248. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

