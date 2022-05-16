American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.66 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.