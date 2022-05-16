AMI Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,640,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,305,000 after purchasing an additional 255,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,956 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,406,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,575. The firm has a market cap of $468.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.50. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

