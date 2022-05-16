AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 7,750,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,560. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

