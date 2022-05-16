Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,686. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%.
Amplify Energy Company Profile
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
