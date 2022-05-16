Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the April 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,686. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $267.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $954,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

