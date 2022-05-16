Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Position Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.16% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

BLOK stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.92. 4,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,871. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

