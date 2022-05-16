Analysts Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.13. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 995.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 244,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 222,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.