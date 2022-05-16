Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

