Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will report $730.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.48 million to $757.87 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.15. 348,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

