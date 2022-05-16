Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Million

Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) will post sales of $7.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $32.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.42 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $51.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248,775 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 638,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,325,000 after acquiring an additional 243,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

