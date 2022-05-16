Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will announce $272.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the lowest is $241.68 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $360.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

NYSE MC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,800. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 86.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 804.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 78,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

