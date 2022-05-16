Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.