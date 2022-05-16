Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $7.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to report $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Nucor reported earnings of $5.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $26.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $33.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $18.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

NYSE:NUE traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,921. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.84. Nucor has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

