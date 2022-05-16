Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.55. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 85.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 154,209 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Aaron’s by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 121,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.59. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

